What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 16

Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix)

David E. Kelley, the guy behind “Big Little Lies,” “The Undoing,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” and more is back with his new series. “Anatomy of a Scandal,” based on the novel of the same name, follows a detective that tries to unravel the mystery of a wife, husband and mistress.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

After a long break, “The Kardashians” are back, this time in the streaming era. Their new reality series picks up on the many scandals and developments surrounding the women of the family, eagerly awaited by any person with a social media app.

Roar (Apple TV+)

This anthology series is based on a short story collection, with every episode starring different performers and taking on a different chapter, all focused on women. From the trailer, its obvious that the show features fable-like stories, using big images and ideas to ponder on the nature of women today.

The Garcias (HBO Max)