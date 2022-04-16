What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 16

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 1
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 8
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix)
David E. Kelley, the guy behind “Big Little Lies,” “The Undoing,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” and more is back with his new series. “Anatomy of a Scandal,” based on the novel of the same name, follows a detective that tries to unravel the mystery of a wife, husband and mistress.
The Kardashians (Hulu)
After a long break, “The Kardashians” are back, this time in the streaming era. Their new reality series picks up on the many scandals and developments surrounding the women of the family, eagerly awaited by any person with a social media app.
Roar (Apple TV+)
This anthology series is based on a short story collection, with every episode starring different performers and taking on a different chapter, all focused on women. From the trailer, its obvious that the show features fable-like stories, using big images and ideas to ponder on the nature of women today.
The Garcias (HBO Max)
“The Garcias,” a reboot of “The Brothers Garcia,” picks up decades after the end of the original series, featuring the original family members who’ve now grown up ad made families of their own.
Outer Range (Prime Video)
Starring Josh Brolin, “Outer Range” is Prime Video’s newest series. It follows a rancher who becomes involved in a supernatural mystery with the arrival of Autumn, a woman with connections to his past.
Practical Magic (Hulu)
“Practical Magic” is one of those movies that can play in the background as you go about your day, delivering something that’s always fun and fresh. It stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters and witches as they bring men back from the dead and cope with family curses.
District 9 (Prime Video)
Lastly, when in the mood for some smart and realistic sci-fi, “District 9” is one of the best films there is. Filmed in found footage style, the film is made up of a variety of interviews and clips that track the arrival of an alien race on a spaceship, and the repercussions decades later.