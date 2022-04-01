What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 1

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Bubble (Netflix)

Judd Apatow is back with a new Netflix film. “The Bubble” is a star-studded affair, starring Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, and more. It follows a group of actors as they try to complete a film while in a pandemic. We’re not kidding, that’s the real plot.

Moon Knight (Disney+)

Starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, “Moon Knight” follows Steven Grant (Isaac), a gift shop employee who starts to have dreams that belong a dangerous life.

Slow Horses (Apple+)

For fans of thrillers and Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” is newly available on Apple+. The show, inspired on a series of novels, is a dark and funny espionage story, following a group of MI5 agents who have screwed up royally and are sent to slough house, the worst place to be for any agent that wants to make a difference. It co-stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke and Jack Lowden.

Eyes Wide Shut (Hulu)