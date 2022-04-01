What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 1

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 18
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 25
The Bubble (Netflix)
Judd Apatow is back with a new Netflix film. “The Bubble” is a star-studded affair, starring Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, and more. It follows a group of actors as they try to complete a film while in a pandemic. We’re not kidding, that’s the real plot.
Moon Knight (Disney+)
Starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, “Moon Knight” follows Steven Grant (Isaac), a gift shop employee who starts to have dreams that belong a dangerous life.
Slow Horses (Apple+)
For fans of thrillers and Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” is newly available on Apple+. The show, inspired on a series of novels, is a dark and funny espionage story, following a group of MI5 agents who have screwed up royally and are sent to slough house, the worst place to be for any agent that wants to make a difference. It co-stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke and Jack Lowden.
Eyes Wide Shut (Hulu)
“Eyes Wide Shut” follows the marriage of Bill and Alice Hartford, played by the then married Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. After a of confessions, Alice shares that she once fantasized with another man, throwing Bill into an obsessive spiral of trying to have an affair in order to get back at her. It’s one of the best movies ever made.
Herbie: Fully Loaded (Disney)
Released at the tail end of Lindsay Lohan’s Disney career, “Herbie: Fully Loaded” follows Maggie Peyton (Lohan) as she dreams of becoming a NASCAR driver; the one thing standing in her way is her overprotective father (Michael Keaton). That all changes when she takes Herbie home, an old Volkswagen with a mind of its own.
Twilight Saga (Hulu)
As Kristen Stewart hits a career high and becomes an Academy Award nominee and Robert Pattinson kicks off his Batman years, there hasn’t been a better time to reappreaciate the Twilight films. They’re bad but they’re also compulsively watchable and a great investment of your weekend.
Blade trilogy (Netflix)
Newly available on Netflix are the Blade films, a treasure of years past when superheroes didn’t make the bulk of our Blockbuster landscape. The film stars Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, a role that will soon be portrayed by Mahershala Ali.