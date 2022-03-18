What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 18

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Deep Water (Hulu)
“Deep Water” is a must-watch for fans of anything saucy. Not only because it’s an erotic thriller filled with intrigue and seduction, but also because it stars Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, who started dating after meeting on set. Remember the joy of “Benana” and their pandemic pap walks? Exactly.
Life and Beth (Hulu)
“Life & Beth” marks the return of Amy Schumer, which should immediately tell you whether you’ll be into the series or not. It follows Beth, a woman in her late 30’s who’s experiencing a crisis of some sort, thinking back on her life and what got her the place she’s at right now. It co-stars Michael Cera, Michael Rapaport, and more.
Human Resources (Netflix)
From the universe of “Big Mouth” comes “Human Resources.” The series is the other side of “Big Mouth,” putting an emphasis on the love bugs, hormone monsters, shame wizards, and all of the characters that have long been incredibly intriguing and comedic.
Windfall (Netflix)
Starring Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons, “Windfall” follows a thief, a CEO and his wife, who are all brought together by the fact that the couple catches the thief in the middle of robbing their vacation home.
Master (Amazon Prime Video)
Starring Regina Hall, “Master” is a scary and thought-providing movie about three Black women in a cursed college campus. The story follows Gail Bishop (Hall), the first Black master of one of the school’s residential houses; Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor on her way to tenure; and Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), a freshman.
Halloween Kills (HBO Max)
The “Halloween” franchise was revived a couple of years ago, with 2018’s “Halloween.” The film takes Jaime Lee Curtis and continues her story from the original trilogy, disregarding the many sequels that were released since the late ‘80s. “Halloween Kills” is very political and not for everyone. Still, it never hurts to see Jaime Lee Curtis return to the role that first made her famous.
Before Midnight (Hulu)
“Before Midnight” is now streaming on Hulu. The film is the third part of the Before trilogy, one of the best and most romantic series of movies ever made. You should watch them in order, but they’re all amazing and well worth your time.