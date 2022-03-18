What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 18

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Deep Water (Hulu)

“Deep Water” is a must-watch for fans of anything saucy. Not only because it’s an erotic thriller filled with intrigue and seduction, but also because it stars Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, who started dating after meeting on set. Remember the joy of “Benana” and their pandemic pap walks? Exactly.

Life and Beth (Hulu)

“Life & Beth” marks the return of Amy Schumer, which should immediately tell you whether you’ll be into the series or not. It follows Beth, a woman in her late 30’s who’s experiencing a crisis of some sort, thinking back on her life and what got her the place she’s at right now. It co-stars Michael Cera, Michael Rapaport, and more.

Human Resources (Netflix)

From the universe of “Big Mouth” comes “Human Resources.” The series is the other side of “Big Mouth,” putting an emphasis on the love bugs, hormone monsters, shame wizards, and all of the characters that have long been incredibly intriguing and comedic.

Windfall (Netflix)