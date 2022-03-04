What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 4

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Dropout (Hulu)

Starring Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” is based on the real story of Elizabeth Holmes, the creator of a start-up that claimed to be able to test blood with a single prick of a finger, a feat that would change health care as we know it. Long story short: it was all a lie.

Fresh (Hulu)

Starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Fresh” is a current rom-com with a sick twist.

Pieces of Her (Netflix)

Following a violent incident, police officer Andy (Bella Heathcote) starts to questions her mother (Toni Colette) and her life. While the trailer appears to be one more woman-led thriller, the fact that Toni Collette stars in it should be enough to make it at least thoroughly entertaining.

Joe Vs Carole (Peacock)