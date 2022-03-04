What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 4

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 18
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 25
The Dropout (Hulu)
Starring Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” is based on the real story of Elizabeth Holmes, the creator of a start-up that claimed to be able to test blood with a single prick of a finger, a feat that would change health care as we know it. Long story short: it was all a lie.
Fresh (Hulu)
Starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Fresh” is a current rom-com with a sick twist.
Pieces of Her (Netflix)
Following a violent incident, police officer Andy (Bella Heathcote) starts to questions her mother (Toni Colette) and her life. While the trailer appears to be one more woman-led thriller, the fact that Toni Collette stars in it should be enough to make it at least thoroughly entertaining.
Joe Vs Carole (Peacock)
After countless podcasts and two seasons of a Netflix documentary series, you may have thought you’d seen the last of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskins, but you were wrong. This new series stars Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell and it looks as wild as you’d expect.
Drive My Car (HBO Max)
If you’re looking for Academy Award nominees, HBO Max should be your first stop. “Drive My Car” is nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, a feat for a film that is not American. Based on a Haruki Murakami short story, the film follows a theater director and his driver, as the two bond over their past and what they’ve lost.
West Side Story (HBO Max)
“West Side Story” is available on HBO Max and Disney, and is nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress. The film is a riff on Romeo and Juliet, set in New York and focused on two warring gangs in 1957.
A Nightmare on Elm Street (Netflix)
Lastly, if you’re looking for an entertaining and spooky time, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is streaming on Netflix. The streamer has both versions, the original and classic horror movie from 1984, and the terrible remake from 2010, starring a pre-fame Rooney Mara.