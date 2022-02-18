What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 18

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Jeen-Yuhs (Netflix)
The documentary we’ve all been waiting for is finally released! “Jeen-Yuhs” has been decades in the making, tracking Kanye West and his career over the years, capturing his rise in fame, his relationships, controversies, and drama. Starting this week, it premieres a new episode every Friday.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)
The remake/reboot of one of the most transgressive horror films of all time is now live on Netflix. No pressure. Light on plot and full of blood, 2022’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is not for everyone, but will definitely scratch the itch of a lot of gore lovers.
Space Force season 2 (Netflix)
The new season of Space Force premieres on Netflix, following the people charged with running the United States Space Force. It stars Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, and more.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Remember “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the show that won all of the awards on its first season? That people were obsessed with and then faded into thin air? It’s back for a fourth season, following Mrs. Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) as they take on the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s.
Severance (Apple TV+)
“Severance” takes the idea of a workplace drama and adds a sci-fi twist to it. The show follows Lumon Industries and its chilling M.O. The consciousness of thier employees is split in two: the person they are at work, and the person they are out of it. These selves have no way of interacting with each other, something that the show pushes to funny and disturbing directions.
Nightmare Alley (HBO Max)
Nominated for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, “Nightmare Alley” is one of these years must watch films. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, and more, the film follows a manipulative carny and scary psychiatrist, who scheme to con a tycoon.
Flee (Hulu)
Nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary and Best International Film at the Academy Awards. “Flee” tells the story of a successful academic in Denmark and his retelling of his journey fleeing Afghanistan, his home country.