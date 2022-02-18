What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 18

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Jeen-Yuhs (Netflix)

The documentary we’ve all been waiting for is finally released! “Jeen-Yuhs” has been decades in the making, tracking Kanye West and his career over the years, capturing his rise in fame, his relationships, controversies, and drama. Starting this week, it premieres a new episode every Friday.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)

The remake/reboot of one of the most transgressive horror films of all time is now live on Netflix. No pressure. Light on plot and full of blood, 2022’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is not for everyone, but will definitely scratch the itch of a lot of gore lovers.

Space Force season 2 (Netflix)

The new season of Space Force premieres on Netflix, following the people charged with running the United States Space Force. It stars Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, and more.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)