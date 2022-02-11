What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 11

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 28
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 4
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
The Netflix series, starring the great Julia Garner, follows the real life scandal of Anna Delvey, a con artists who stole money from banks and celebrities while tricking them into believing she was a German heiress.
Love is Blind (Netflix)
Love is Blind is back for a new season, providing you with a new batch of new bachelors gathered under the same roof with the purpose of falling in love. There’s a catch though; couples must get engaged without having seen each other.
Bel-Air (Peacock)
Bel-Air is a modern day reimagination of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, aka the series that launched Will Smith to fame. No pressure.
Dollface (Hulu)
The second season of Dollface is available to stream on Hulu. The comedy series follows Jules, a very imaginative woman who, after getting dumped by her long term boyfriend, must rekindle her friendships with other women.
I Want You Back (Amazon Prime Video)
Starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez and Manny Jacinto, I Want You Back is a star studded rom com, focused on Peter and Emma, two people in their 30s who have recently been dumped. Logically, they unite to sabotage their exes’ relationships in order to get them back.
Kimi (HBO Max)
Steven Soderbergh’s most recent HBO Max release is Kimi, starring Zoe Kravitz. The film follows a tech worker with agoraphobia, who discovers a violent crime and is forced to face her fears in order to solve it. While the plot sounds strange, there’s no higher endorsement than the fact that is a Soderbergh film; he can make any genre and story work.
Antlers (HBO Max)
Lastly, the horror film Antlers is streaming on HBO Max. Produced by Guillermo Del Toro and starring Keri Russell, the film follows a teacher and her involvement with a young student, who is hiding something very scary.