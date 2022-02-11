What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 11

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

The Netflix series, starring the great Julia Garner, follows the real life scandal of Anna Delvey, a con artists who stole money from banks and celebrities while tricking them into believing she was a German heiress.

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Love is Blind is back for a new season, providing you with a new batch of new bachelors gathered under the same roof with the purpose of falling in love. There’s a catch though; couples must get engaged without having seen each other.

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Bel-Air is a modern day reimagination of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, aka the series that launched Will Smith to fame. No pressure.

Dollface (Hulu)