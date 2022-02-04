What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 4

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

2022 Winter Olympics (NBC)

The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off today, leaving fans of the Olympics excited to have a full month of sports competitions. If you’ve never been an Olympics-watching person, I beg you to give ice skating a chance and to cry over beautiful music and unbelievable athletic feats.

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

For fans of cerebral science fiction, Raised by Wolves is back for its second season. The series follow Father and Mother, two androids raising a human child following the destruction of Earth. It’s produced by Ridley Scott, who generally knows what he’s doing, especially when it comes to sci-fi.

Rick and Morty (Hulu)

The fifth season of Rick and Morty is finally available on Hulu. The incredibly successful animated series follows scientist and crazy man Rick and his fearful grandson Morty, as they explore the multiverse and have a variety of interdimensional adventures.

Suspicion (Apple TV)