What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 4

2022 Winter Olympics (NBC)
The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off today, leaving fans of the Olympics excited to have a full month of sports competitions. If you’ve never been an Olympics-watching person, I beg you to give ice skating a chance and to cry over beautiful music and unbelievable athletic feats.
Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
For fans of cerebral science fiction, Raised by Wolves is back for its second season. The series follow Father and Mother, two androids raising a human child following the destruction of Earth. It’s produced by Ridley Scott, who generally knows what he’s doing, especially when it comes to sci-fi.
Rick and Morty (Hulu)
The fifth season of Rick and Morty is finally available on Hulu. The incredibly successful animated series follows scientist and crazy man Rick and his fearful grandson Morty, as they explore the multiverse and have a variety of interdimensional adventures.
Suspicion (Apple TV)
Uma Thurman (!!!) stars in this new series, which follows the incredibly public kidnapping of the son of a notorious media mogul.
The 355 (Amazon Prime)
Starring Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Jessica Chastain, The 355 is now available to stream. The film, released in theaters in late 2021, follows a group of spies on a mission to save the world.
The Exorcist (Netflix)
If you’re in the mood for something old and dark, what’s a better way to spend your weekend than to watch The Exorcist? The iconic horror movie stars Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair, following an actress desperate to understand what is going on with her daughter. It’s the devil; she’s possessed.
Donnie Darko (HBO Max)
If you’re in the mood for something relatively old and dark, Donnie Darko is newly available on HBO Max. The film features one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s best roles and follows Donnie, an emo teen with very vivid nightmares, who’s convinced the world is coming to an end.