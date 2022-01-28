What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 28

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Fallout (HBO Max)

Starring Jenna Ortega as a teen who survives a high school shooting, “The Fallout” is an exciting release that is contemplative and intelligent about its heady subject matter, a film that could have been tacky or exploitative if handled by the wrong hands. It co-stars Maddie Ziegler and Julie Bowen and is yet another exciting entry to Ortega’s career.

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Starring Bridget Everett, who is hilarious, “Somebody Somewhere” follows Sam, someone who is struggling to adjust to her hometown in Kansas after having to come back to take care of her ill sister.

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Starring an insanely talented cast that features the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer,Ben Schwartz, and Dave Franco, “The Afterparty” also has an interesting premise. When a high school reunion ends in death, a detective is brought on board to try to figure out the murder, with each episode revealing more about the mystery.

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)