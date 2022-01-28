What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 28

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
The Fallout (HBO Max)
Starring Jenna Ortega as a teen who survives a high school shooting, “The Fallout” is an exciting release that is contemplative and intelligent about its heady subject matter, a film that could have been tacky or exploitative if handled by the wrong hands. It co-stars Maddie Ziegler and Julie Bowen and is yet another exciting entry to Ortega’s career.
Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Starring Bridget Everett, who is hilarious, “Somebody Somewhere” follows Sam, someone who is struggling to adjust to her hometown in Kansas after having to come back to take care of her ill sister.
The Afterparty (Apple TV+)
Starring an insanely talented cast that features the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer,Ben Schwartz, and Dave Franco, “The Afterparty” also has an interesting premise. When a high school reunion ends in death, a detective is brought on board to try to figure out the murder, with each episode revealing more about the mystery.
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The awaited Hulu series follows Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, from their impulsive marriage to the release of their sex tape. It stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan.
Single Drunk Female (Hulu)
After losing her job in New York in an embarrassing fashion, alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back to her obsessive mom’s house. Cue the drama. It stars Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy.
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl In the Window (Netflix)
Remember the era of “Scary Movie” and “Not Another Teen Movie”? “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl In the Window” is just that, spotlighting one of the most popular subgenres of our times: a drunk and messy woman who gets obsessed with a murder. It stars Kristen Bell.
Blue Jay (Netflix)
Lastly, if looking for a plain good movie to watch this weekend, “Blue Jay” is streaming on Netflix. The film follows Jim (Mark Duplass), who returns home in the midst of an emotional crisis, and runs into Amanda (Sarah Paulson), his old girlfriend. “Blue Jay” is a no-fuss movie, one that works because its leads are completely in tune with each other, with the film happy to watch them act their faces off.