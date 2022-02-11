Cate Blanchett is booked and busy! The actress is playing a ‘renegade nun’ in the new film ‘The New Boy’

Cate Blanchett is heading to Australia for a new exciting project, preparing to take on the role of a “renegade nun” in the upcoming film ‘The Boy.’

Directed and written by Warwick Thornton, the movie is scheduled to start filming in October in South Australia, and the actress has shared her excitement to be working with the director.

Blanchett declared, “What a joy to finally be collaborating with Warwick,” describing him as “a filmmaker whose warmth, wit and humanity we have admired for so very long.” She concluded by saying she “can’t wait to be on the ground with him and the wonderful Kath Shelper to realize this startling story.”

The 52-year-old star, who recently announced she will be starring in Pedro Almodovar’s first English-language movie, will be acting alongside Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair.

‘The Boy’ will tell the story of a 9-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy, taking place in 1940 in Australia, where he arrives at a remote monastery run by a renegade run, portrayed by Blanchett.

The director explained that “The idea for the story of this little boy has been flickering in my imagination for a long time,” adding that “Kath and I are beyond excited to be working with Cate and the Dirty Films mob to put him up on the big screen where he belongs.”