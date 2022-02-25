What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - February 25

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Better Things (Hulu)

The last season of “Better Things” is premiering this February 28th. The show is unlike anything else on TV, with a small scope and filled with beautiful moments. It follows Sam (Pamela Adlon) a working actress and mother of three, as she copes with her daughters, her mother who lives next door, and the industry.

No Exit (Hulu)

“No Exit” is a thriller and a fun Friday night watch. It follows an addict recovering in rehab, who escapes the center in order to visit her ailing mother. On the way there, she’s forced to stop at an abandoned shopping center, taking shelter from a snowstorm alongside five mysterious strangers.

Killing Eve (AMC)

The last season of “Killing Eve” premieres this Sunday. The series trails Eve (Sandra Oh), an MI-6 agent, and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a loopy and stylish assassin, with both women obsessed and terrified of each other.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)