Jaime Lee Curtis did everything to look real in her new film

Jaime Lee Curtis stars in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She plays the role of an IRS inspector, a part that made her want to look as real as possible. She shared a first look on Instagram and discussed the making of the film and why she chose to show everything to the camera for the first time.

The photo features Curtis in character, playing the part of the awesomely named Deirdre Beaubeirdra. “WELL.... here we GO! Two years ago we made this movie right up until the day the world shut down. We just finished in time,” she wrote, explaining the influence of COVID-19 on the film. She then highlighted a conversation she had with Entertainment Weekly, where she discussed why she decided to show off every part of herself that she’d been hiding throughout her acting career.

“In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are. And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything. I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight,” she wrote. “I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively.” Curtis concluded the post by adding that she couldn’t wait for people to see the film and to witness the great work of Michelle Yeoh, who stars as the lead.

Daniel Kwan, one of the film’s directors, talked about Curtis’ insistence on looking real and her enjoyment of finally getting to do it. “Everyone assumes that her belly in the movie is a prosthetic, but it’s actually her real belly,” he said to Entertainment Weekly. “She was grateful that she was allowed to just let it out.”

Curtis’ post was met with positivity, with people in the comments praising her for speaking openly about issues that have been plaguing Hollywood since its inception, and for her willingness to walk the walk.