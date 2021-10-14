‘Halloween Kills’ star Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she is afraid of horror movies

For Jamie Lee Curtis, one thing is acting in horror movies, and another is watching them. The iconic actress revealed ahead of the Halloween Kills premiere that, among other stuff, she is afraid of scary things, specifically The Exorcist and night shooting.

The actress known for being Michael Myers’ sister in the Halloween franchise shared everything that terrifies her with EW. “I‘m brave, but I am afraid of scary things,” she told the publication. “When I was 15, my parents (legendary actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis) screened The Exorcist, and my friends teased me the next day because I was so freaked out. I loathe being scared by scary movies. I scare so easily. It’s the reason that I‘m so good at [being in them].”

According to the actress, she ended up making a career in the genre because she needs to earn money if she is scared. “You can pay me to be scared, and you can pay me well!” she said.

The star of The Fog, Prom Night, and Terror Train went ahead and said even listing to certain movies soundtracks gives her the creeps. “I love trying to untangle the Gordian knot of a good mystery, but scary things scare me,” she assures. “I watched Mare of Easttown, and my head was under the pillow. My husband (actor-director Christopher Guest) will attest that any time the [scary] music starts, I immediately have my hands up in front of my eyes or I’ve covered my ears.”

Although most horror movies are based on fictional characters, Curtis has much more to worry about as an actor who quickly gets scared. “I go to bed at 6:30, so for me, night shooting is physically painful,” Jamie said. “My agents know that if the word night is in the title of the movie, don‘t even bring it to me. Even if they’re remaking The Night of the Iguana, I‘m like, “F--- it. Pass!” she joked.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ character has been battling Michael Myers since 1978. After multiple movies in forty years, Michael Myers became one of the most iconic horror figures and Curtis one of the most legendary figures in the genre.