What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 11

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Adam Project (Netflix)

“The Adam Project” is Ryan Reynold’s new film, made by the team that delivered “Free Guy.” It stars Reynolds as a time traveler who, when trying to save the future, accidentally lands in the year 2022 and meets a younger version of himself. If the plot isn’t doing it for you, know that the film also stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, reuniting since the rom-com classic “13 Going on 30.”

Turning Red (Disney+)

Premiering in Disney+, “Turning Red” is Pixar’s latest endeavor, and it’s awesome. We loved it. The story follows Mei Lee, a 13 year old girl who suddenly develops the power (curse?) to transform into a red panda whenever her emotions get out of control.

The Thing About Pam (Peacock)

Based on the real life murder of Betsy Faria, “The Thing About Pam” stars Renee Zellwegger as Pam Hupp, a friend of Betsy who turned out to be the killer all along.

Outlander (Starz)