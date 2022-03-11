What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 11

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
The Adam Project (Netflix)
“The Adam Project” is Ryan Reynold’s new film, made by the team that delivered “Free Guy.” It stars Reynolds as a time traveler who, when trying to save the future, accidentally lands in the year 2022 and meets a younger version of himself. If the plot isn’t doing it for you, know that the film also stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, reuniting since the rom-com classic “13 Going on 30.”
Turning Red (Disney+)
Premiering in Disney+, “Turning Red” is Pixar’s latest endeavor, and it’s awesome. We loved it. The story follows Mei Lee, a 13 year old girl who suddenly develops the power (curse?) to transform into a red panda whenever her emotions get out of control.
The Thing About Pam (Peacock)
Based on the real life murder of Betsy Faria, “The Thing About Pam” stars Renee Zellwegger as Pam Hupp, a friend of Betsy who turned out to be the killer all along.
Outlander (Starz)
Premiering its sixth season on March 6th, now is the perfect time to catch up with “Outlander” is you haven’t. The series, available on Showtime, follows Claire (Catriona Balfe), a nurse from World War II, who time travels to Scotland in the 1700s and falls in love with a highlander warrior (Sam Heughan).
After Yang (Showtime)
“After Yang” is one of the most awaited films is the year, marking the return of beloved director Kogonada. The film is set in the future, and follows a family and its malfunctioning android.
Sailor Moon (Hulu)
For this week’s last streaming recommendations, we celebrate two incredibly important anniversaries. The first is “Sailor Moon,” the beloved show that is celebrating 30 years since its release. This week has prompted many writers to publish pieces on why the show is one of the defining hallmarks of anime and animation in general and why, years later, it’s still groundbreaking in its layered depiction of gender, female characters, and horror in kids’ shows.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Hulu)
Also celebrating an anniversary is “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which came out 25 years ago and made stars out of Sarah Michelle Gellar,Alyson Hannigan, and more members of its talented cast. The revolutionary horror/high school series follows Buffy, a vampire slayer, and the many monsters that plague high school, college and adult life.