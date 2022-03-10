Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ will be a darker Disney+ series

Oscar Isaac is one of the most exciting additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Guatemalan-American actor will star as one of Marvel’s most enigmatic heroes.

In a behind the scenes featurette, Isaac, Ethan Hawke and other cast members discussed the tone of the show and what made it special.

The featurette, obtained by IGN, shows cast and crew members discussing the series. “The tone is like “Fight Club” meets “Indiana Jones”,” said May Calamawy, who plays the role of Layla. “It’s a bit dark at times.” Isaac talked excitedly about the show and his role, explaining that while it was “totally unpredictable” it also took mental health very seriously.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel boss Kevin Feige, said they really pushed the boundaries with “Moon Knight.” “He’s brutal,” he said. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Oscar Isaac stars as Steven Grant, a gift shop employee who starts having dreams and flashbacks belonging to a different person. He learns that he has dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with Marc Spector, a retired US marine. Both personalities form the Moon Knight, with the story featuring gods of Egypt and a totally new locale for the MCU.

“Moon Knight” is the first original Disney+ series to premiere this year, which is stacked with a variety of new content including “She-Hulk,” “Ms Marvel,” and a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special. “Moon Knight” premieres this March 30th, and it’s a limited series made up of six episodes.