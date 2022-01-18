First trailer for new Marvel series starring Oscar Isaac released

Oscar Isaac is the newest MCU superhero! The Star Wars alum has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Moon Knight. The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming series Moon Knight debuted on Monday during the NFL Super Wild Card game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

The upcoming live-action series follows Steven Grant (Oscar), “a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” according to Marvel. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc‘s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

“I have a sleeping disorder. I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams,” Steven explains in the trailer.

©Walt Disney Studios





Ethan Hawke, who according to Entertainment Weekly is rumored to be playing the main villain, appears in the trailer telling Oscar’s character, “There’s chaos in you.” He adds, “Embrace the chaos.”

Moon Knight, which also stars May Calamawy, premieres March 30 on Disney+. Oscar told Variety last year that the show “was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”