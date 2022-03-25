What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 25

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 18
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 11
Pachinko (Apple TV)
Based on Min Jin Lee’s incredible novel of the same name, “Pachinko” follows one Korean family across generations, with a primary focus on Sunja, a woman who immigrates to Japan in the early 1900’s.
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The new season of the super successful Netflix series is back. The show follows the Bridgertons, a large aristocratic family from the Regency era in London, with each season focuson on a different sibling and their love lives. Season two focuses on Anthony, the eldest son of the family, and his love triangle with his wife-to-be and her sister, Kate Sheffield.
Starstruck (HBO Max)
The HBO Max series returns for a second season, continuing the story of Jessie (Rose Metafeo) and Tom (Nikesh Patel), who have a one-night stand that turns into more. The twist: Jessie is a nobody and Tom is a famous actor.
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (Disney+)
The documentary shows the behind-the-scenes process of the making of “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo’s breakthrough album, which nabbed her several Grammy award nominations and made her an overnight star.
Atlanta (Hulu)
The third season of the beloved series is finally back after facing some pandemic delays. The season follows the three lead characters, played by Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, and Brian Tyree Henry, in Europe, as they cope with the success of Paper Boi (Henry) and his European tour.
Mass (Hulu)
Available to stream on Hulu, “Mass” follows two couples and parents as they meet in the aftermath of a high school shooting. Set in one setting, the film relies on the performances of its four actors – Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd and Reed Birney – who’ve drawn rave reviews from a variety of critics.
The Oscars (ABC)
Lastly, the Oscars are airing this Sunday, March 27th. The broadcast will air on ABC and can be streamed via Hulu TV, Youtube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.