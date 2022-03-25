When, where to watch the 2022 Academy Awards

Ready or not, Hollywood’s biggest night is around the corner. The 2022 Academy Awards return live, and the iconic Dolby Theatre will welcome the entertainment industry’s most astounding people.

On Sunday, March 27, following strict COVID-19 protocols, the Oscars will recognize excellence in cinematic achievements in a show that might make history.

The event will kick off with The Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. E! will also air celebrity arrivals and have a special starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

©GettyImages



The red carpet is unrolled along Hollywood Boulevard on March 23, 2022, for the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 in Hollywood, California.

After the much-awaited red carpet, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall will keep guests and viewers entertained as they are the official hosts. Since 2018, the shows haven’t had hosts and was primordially carried by category presenters and performances.

©GettyImages



ABCs The 94th Oscars stars Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

The official list of this year’s presenters is also live and include Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Yuh-Jung Youn, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams.

In addition, Rosie Perez, who was invited to the Oscars in 1994 when she was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting role in Fearless, is now back to the ceremony almost three decades later after never being invited again.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences also invited West Side Story star Rachel Zegler after fans were outraged when she informed she had not been invited, even though the film is nominated and has her in a lead role.

©Getty Images



Rosie Perez and Rachel Zegler

As we previously reported, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and her brother Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatrawill perform their nominated songs. However, a few stars that are also nominated will not attend.