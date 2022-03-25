When, where to watch the 2022 Academy Awards

Ready or not, Hollywood’s biggest night is around the corner. The 2022 Academy Awards return live, and the iconic Dolby Theatre will welcome the entertainment industry’s most astounding people.
On Sunday, March 27, following strict COVID-19 protocols, the Oscars will recognize excellence in cinematic achievements in a show that might make history.
The event will kick off with The Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. E! will also air celebrity arrivals and have a special starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.
After the much-awaited red carpet, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall will keep guests and viewers entertained as they are the official hosts. Since 2018, the shows haven’t had hosts and was primordially carried by category presenters and performances.
The official list of this year’s presenters is also live and include Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Yuh-Jung Youn, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams.
In addition, Rosie Perez, who was invited to the Oscars in 1994 when she was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting role in Fearless, is now back to the ceremony almost three decades later after never being invited again.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences also invited West Side Story star Rachel Zegler after fans were outraged when she informed she had not been invited, even though the film is nominated and has her in a lead role.
As we previously reported, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and her brother Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatrawill perform their nominated songs. However, a few stars that are also nominated will not attend.
“Van Morrison was invited to perform his nominated song but will not attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule; therefore, ‘Down to Joy’ from ‘Belfast’ will not be performed on the broadcast,” the academy informed in a press release.
The show’s music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E., genre-spanning pianist Robert Glasper, and DJ D-Nice will also take the stage, the academy said.
As a novelty, for the first time, the academy welcomed Twitter users to vote for their favorite movies of 2021 by using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite.
The Oscars air Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Please don’t miss HOLA! USA’s live updated on social media and our website.