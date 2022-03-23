Rachel Zegler has gotten her invitation to the Oscars

Rachel Zegler has reportedly gotten her invitation to the Oscars. The West Side Story actress had fans ready to fight for her Sunday when she revealed that she was not invited to the prestigious awards show. Two days later, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the 20-year-old has been invited.

Zegler is in London shooting Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, but steps are being undertaken to rearrange the film’s shooting schedule so she could attend the Oscars. A Disney insider told Deadline the studio always wanted her to be there to celebrate the remake of the 1961 West Side Story’s nominations, but there was a “tight schedule” on Snow White. Now, they are excited to make the arrangements so she can attend the show.

It all started on Sunday when Zegler shared a gallery of photos along with the caption “a quarter of the year well spent.” A fan wrote in the comments, “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night.” The actress responded, “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

West Side Story is up for seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture. And while Zegler isn’t nominated, people still believed she should have been invited since she was the lead. The actress also won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her portrayal of Maria.

As noted by THR, people started talking about the situation including One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett and West Side Story‘s Russ Tamblyn, who called out the oddity of people nonindustry people Tony Hawk and Shaun White presenting at the show.

Fans took to Twitter about the situation and her non invite started to make headlines. She addressed the situation on Twitter Sunday writing “Oh my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, I really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone.”