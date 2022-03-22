Is Beyoncé planning a secret performance at the Oscars?

Beyoncé is ready to surprise everyone with a special performance at the Oscars! It has been reported that the iconic singer will perform the song ‘Be Alive’ for which she is nominated in the film ‘King Richard,’ inspired by the life of Venus and Serena Williams.

The superstar will grace the 94th Academy Awards with her presence, and viewers can expect to see her perform from the tennis courts where Venus and Serena began their successful careers, in Compton, California.

The telecast is being organized by the producers of the show, and while this is Beyoncé’s first Oscar nomination, she is no stranger to performing at the ceremony, as she previously sang a medley of songs from ‘Dreamgirls’ in 2007 with her co-stars Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith Robinson.

In 2005, Beyoncé performed various tracks from the Best Song category, including ‘Learn to Be Lonely’ from ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and in 2009 she participated in a celebration of movie musicals alongside Hugh Jackman.

It seems producers want to keep the special performance a secret, with many details about the telecast still under wraps, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the legendary artist has prepared for the highly anticipated show.

This time the Oscars will be co-hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, with producers already announcing a ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ performance and tributes for the anniversaries of The Godfather and James Bond.