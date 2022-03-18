Why Andrew Garfield is not expecting to win Oscar for Best Actor and who he thinks is taking home the award

Andrew Garfield is just happy to be among the nominees for Best Actor at this year’s edition of the Academy Awards, revealing he doesn’t expect to win the Oscar in the coveted category.

The ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ star has been nominated for his role in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!” alongside fellow nominees Will Smith for ‘King Richard,’ Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ Javier Bardem for ‘Being the Ricardos,’ and Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog.’

During his latest interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the British actor was asked if he expected to win and if he had prepared his acceptance speech for the highly anticipated ceremony, to which he responded that it wasn’t necessary, as it is very unlikely for him to win.

“You can feel where the energy is going, even before the awards,” he continued, “So, when I was nominated for a Tony, I was really worried - you can look at a betting website (and it says), ‘Andrew’s odds-on favorite to win the f—king Tony,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, I better prepare a speech, I have to speak in front of all the people I admire.’ But with this one, I’ve looked at the betting website and I’m not odds-on favorite,” Andrew shared.

The actor says that this time he just wants to “get to enjoy my night and I get to applaud who I believe will win - I won’t say their name but I think we all know who I’m talking about.“

Will Smith is expected to take home the award, and while the actor is enjoying his success for ‘King Richard’ he says ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ should have received the same amount of recognition.