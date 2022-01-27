Andrew Garfield explains why Tobey Maguire was the main reason for his return to Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield is opening up about his participation in the latest box office hit ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ revealing he decided to return to play the iconic character when he found out his predecesor Tobey Maguire had also agreed to appear in the movie.

The undeniable success of the new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had almost everything to do with the return of the two beloved characters, creating new possiblities for the multiverse and making fans excited to see Tom Holland, Tobey and Andrew on the big screen.

Now Andrew is showing his appreciation for Tobey during his latest virtual interview, where the three actors had a chance to reunite one more time.

The actor said that he “was just waiting to see if Tobey was gonna do it, and if Tobey was gonna do it then” he had “no choice” but to return.“I follow Tobey to the ends of the earth. I‘m a lemming for Toby,” he continued, adding that it was “sincerely a big part of it when I was approached about it.“

Andrew went on to say that the new storyline exceeded his expectations: “It feels like a great creative idea and a great creative story. It wasn‘t like they were just asking us to come and say ’Hi‘ and then leave again, but have our presence be in service to Tom’s journey and where he is as Peter Parker.”

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ became one of the top 10 highest grossing films of all times, which might have encouraged Andrew to make a possible return to a new Spider-Man franchise, declaring he “would love to continue working with Tobey and Tom” and he is “defininetly open” to play the character one more time.