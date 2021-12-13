Are Tom Holland and Zendaya joining the ‘Spider-Verse’ animated films?

Tom Holland and Zendaya are making their way into the Spider-Verse! The two stars are preparing for the premiere of the highly anticipated film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ however they already confessed they would be thrilled to have a role in the animated multiverse.

During their latest interview, the fan-favorite couple talked about their thoughts on Miles Morales and the storyline in ‘The Spider-Verse 2.’

Zendaya admitted she loved the 2018 film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ which was a major success for Marvel and Sony, making $375 million dollars worldwide and winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Film in 2019.

While Holland declared, “Love them, and I‘m just waiting for the phone call,” in reference to the upcoming sequel. Tom, who is currently preparing for another iconic role, went on to say, “Guys, call us. Put us in your movie. We want to be in it,” agreeing with the 25-year-old actress.

The pair revealed they first started thinking about joining the animated universe while filming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ explaining that Sony Producer Amy Pascal brought the idea of a crossover between the two movies.

©Sony Pictures





“Amy actually asked me on the set of this movie and no one has come back to me,” Holland said, with Zendaya adding “Yeah, what the heck?”

And while Amy has yet to comment on the interview, the project could definitely be in the works, as The Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller responded ‘Call me’ on Twitter, after seeing what the stars had said.