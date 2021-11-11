Tom Holland shares sweet tribute to Zendaya after receiving Fashion Icon award

Zendaya has positioned herself as one of the most stylish actresses in Hollywood, now the 25-year-old star is making history, being honored as the youngest fashion icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Loading the player...

The coveted award has been given in the past to Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, now Zendaya joins the previous winners, attending the red carpet event wearing a stunning two-piece Vera Wang gown and a voluminous skirt, accessorized by Bulgari diamonds.

The actress is not a stranger to fashion events, as she had been attending red carpet premieres since her Disney days, becoming an acclaimed movie star and the face of Bulgari, Valentino, Lancôme and Tommy Hiliger.

Fans of the star were quick to congratulate Zendaya, including her friends and co-stars, with rumored boyfriend Tom Holland even taking to Instagram to post a photo of the fashion icon, captioned “Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendayaand @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this.”

The ‘Spider-Man’ star has shown his appreciation for Zendaya in the past, as they are rumored to be an official couple, posting a viral behind the scenes photo on the set of the film, captioned “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

©GettyImages



Law Roach and Zendaya

Zendaya has collaborated with Law Roach to create her incredible red carpet style, with top designer brands such as Balmain and Vivienne Westwood. “We have such a relationship that there‘s no fear when it comes to fashion. There’s nothing she won‘t try. She’s fearless,” Roach declared.