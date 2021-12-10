Tom Holland prepares for new iconic role with tap dancing lessons

Tom Holland is now starting his tap-dancing lessons in preparation for his next role, portraying the legendary Hollywood star Fred Astaire in the upcoming biopic.

The 25-year-old actor, who recently shared a sweet tribute to Zendaya, revealed how he is getting ready for the new movie during a recent interview with Variety, admitting he is “going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios (in London) and start taking tap lesions.”

Tom says he is in fact “a good tap dancer,” as it is something he has done “for a very, very long time,” and it’s something he wants to be able to do again.

Fans of the actor remember his viral video from his performance in Lip Sync Battle, dancing to Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ back in 2017, showing his incredible dancing skills. The ‘Spider-Man’ star also played the titular role in Billy Elliot the Musical on London‘s West End between 2008 and 2010.

Holland talked about his participation in the movie, commenting on the particular dancing style of Fred Astaire, and revealing the script for the project is completed but he hasn’t read it yet, adding he is excited to practice for this “fantastic film.”

“Fred Astaire does have a very particular style. Billy Elliot was very much a kind of like scuffy boot kind of tap dancer whereas (Astaire) is very elegant and graceful so I‘ll probably have to learn how to do that,” he declared.