Why Will Smith thinks ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ is the best movie he has ever made

Will Smith is looking back at his filmography, including the 2006 film ‘The Pursuit of Happyness,’ revealing he was surprised that it didn’t get more recognition, following the success of his recent film ‘King Richard.’

The 53-year-old Hollywood star talked about the fan-favorite film starring his son Jaden Smith, on the red carpet of the National Board of Review, where he said ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ deserved an Oscar.

“I thought ‘Pursuit of Happyness’ was the best movie I ever made,” he admitted, explaining that the successful reaction that ‘King Richard’ has received, is what he thought ‘Pursuit of Happyness’ was going to receive.

Will says that something “very unique” happened with this film, revealing that he has “never experienced this blanket level of appreciation for a movie,” referring to ‘King Richard,’ which is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress, Best Film Editing and Best Original Song.

The actor is nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best Actor category, after his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, and he is expected to win, competing against Javier Bardem in ‘Being the Ricardos,’ Andrew Garfield in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Denzel Washington in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of the Dog.’