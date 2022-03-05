Guatemala will be the focus of Will Smith’s documentary series

Will Smith’s “Welcome to Earth” will likely premiere its second season at the end of the year.

An Instagram reel published in Will’s Instagram shows him having fun in Guatemala, suggesting the country will make an appearance on the Disney+ series.

The video shows Will having a blast in Guatemala, dancing with people, signing autographs and making the most of his time there. “Thank you Guatemala for all of your love!” he captioned the reel. According to the website Soy 502, Will stayed for a week at the end of February in the hotel San Cayetano.

“Welcome to Earth” is one of Disney+’s original programs, made in partnership with National Geographic. The series follows Will Smith having several adventures in different places on Earth, revealing beautiful and unknown locations.

Will recently announced that he’d be partnering up with Michael B. Jordan to make a sequel to “I Am Legend,” his post-apocalyptic film. He showed a look of the project to his Instagram followers, sharing a photo of a dilapidated New York. The film is the first collaboration between Will and Michael, two of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Plot details are being kept under wraps, with there being no director attached to the project.