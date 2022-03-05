Steve Harvey isn’t ready for Michael B. Jordan to propose to his daughter just yet

Even though Steve Harvey has already expressed his approval for his daughter’s boyfriend, that doesn’t mean he wants a new son-in-law any time soon.
On Thursday, March 3, the Family Feud host participated in a game of “Sip or Spill” during his appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna. In this game, guests are required to answer the questions the co-hosts ask, or they can choose to take a sip of their beverage in order to plead the fifth.
During his roung of the game, the 65-year-old struggled to answer whether he would approve of Michael B. Jordan asking his stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, to marry him.
“Man, this is a hard one,” he replied. “I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one. I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man.”
That’s when the comedian took a large sip from his glass, signaling the fact that he didn’t wanna give a straight answer.
The Creed actor has been dating Harvey for more than a year now, and even though her stepdad might not be ready for his 25-year-old to get married, he’s more than happy with their relationship as it stands right now.
Back in March 2021, a few months after the pair went public, Steve admitted that while he tried not to like Jordan, he approves.
“You know, I have tried not to like him,” he told Ellen DeGeneres last year. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go. ‘Cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to.”
Harvey continued, “This guy is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys, man. I’ve met his father. I’ve set up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothin‘ wrong with him. Between me and you, I’m hoping this lasts ’cause this is a really, really good guy, man.”
So, while he might not want his 25-year-old tying the knot any time soon, it seems like he’ll have no problem if Lori and the Black Panther actor do make it to the altar.