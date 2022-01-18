Steve Harvey gets ‘uncomfortable’ looking at pic of daughter Lori on Michael B. Jordan’s lap

Steve Harvey has already said he’s a fan of his daughter’s boyfriend, but some aspects of their relationship still makes him uncomfortable.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Ellen asked the Judge Steve Harvey host about his holidays, wondering whether or not his daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, spent the final days of 2021 with their family.

As DeGeneres posed the question, a photo of Harvey’s 25-year-old sitting in Jordan’s lap appeared on the screen, which prompted a hilarious reaction from Steve.

“Look at that,” the daytime talk show host said while pointing at the photo. “That’s happening in front of you?”

“I’ve never seen that picture before,” Steve replied. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”

Luckily for the whole family, the Creed star makes up for the uncomfortable PDA in other areas. The Family Feud host went on to explain that this past Christmas marked Michael’s second holiday season with his family--and when Ellen asked if he was a good gift-giver, Steve replied, “Hell yeah.”

“That’s why I like him,” Harvey joked. “That boy come through. He [is] trying to impress the family. I’m a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me.”

Steve went on to say, “He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

The multi-hyphenate added that he’s “pulling” for Michael B. Jordan because he’s “a really good guy” and “comes from a good family.”

“At the same time, I got my eye on him,” Harvey continued. “I can’t whoop him but if he ever turn around, I’m going to knock his a** out.”