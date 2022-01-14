Michael B. Jordan posts never-before-seen video for his ‘turtle’ Lori Harvey’s birthday

More than one year into their relationship, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are still happier than ever.

On Thursday, January 13, the model and entrepreneur celebrated her 25th birthday, posting one of her annual, extravagant birthday photoshoots. Plus, her special day also meant a loving tribute from her other half, causing the Creed actor to post a never-before-seen video of them to Instagram in honor of the occassion.

In the clip, the couple whispered to one another while standing in crystal clear water on a tropical beach; They were carefully reviewing a football play before going on to face off against another couple.

Once it was game time, Lori went long and successfully caught the football, which made Michael so excited that he picked her up and yelled “My baby!” as she laughed.

“Happy B-Day to my turtle🎈,” he wrote in the caption. “My favorite Patna in crime 😜🐢.”

Shortly after sharing the video, Jordan posted an adorable picture to his Instagram Story of himself and the Memphis-born beauty sleeping in the sun together.

“All that winning got you tired!!” he wrote over the picture, once again highlighting the fact that they make a great team.