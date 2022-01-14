Michael B. Jordan posts never-before-seen video for his ‘turtle’ Lori Harvey’s birthday

More than one year into their relationship, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are still happier than ever.
On Thursday, January 13, the model and entrepreneur celebrated her 25th birthday, posting one of her annual, extravagant birthday photoshoots. Plus, her special day also meant a loving tribute from her other half, causing the Creed actor to post a never-before-seen video of them to Instagram in honor of the occassion.
In the clip, the couple whispered to one another while standing in crystal clear water on a tropical beach; They were carefully reviewing a football play before going on to face off against another couple.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship on Instagram
Michael B Jordan reveals his pet name for girlfriend Lori Harvey in birthday message
Why Michael B. Jordan was inspired by ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler
Once it was game time, Lori went long and successfully caught the football, which made Michael so excited that he picked her up and yelled “My baby!” as she laughed.
“Happy B-Day to my turtle🎈,” he wrote in the caption. “My favorite Patna in crime 😜🐢.”
Shortly after sharing the video, Jordan posted an adorable picture to his Instagram Story of himself and the Memphis-born beauty sleeping in the sun together.
“All that winning got you tired!!” he wrote over the picture, once again highlighting the fact that they make a great team.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey started dating at the end of 2020 before making their relationship official in January 2021, on Harvey’s 24th birthday.
While fans aren’t used to seeing the Black Panther star so open about his personal life, he told PEOPLE back in April why it this is the first time he’s decided to make his relationship so public.
“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he told the outlet. “I am extremely happy.”
“I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we‘re in,” the actor continued. “So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”