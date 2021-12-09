Steve Harvey and his daughter Lori are joining forces for Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 is right around the corner and Steve Harvey is back to host the competition for the sixth time. Except he is teaming up with his daughter Lori Harvey who’s is a part of the Miss Universe Selection committee, per PEOPLE.

The 64-year-old TV Personality told the outlet he is “in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage.” “This is my sixth time hosting the Miss Universe competition and it is always a highlight of my year. Each show I‘m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage,” Steve said.

The Family Feud star is not only a host but a producer on the show, “I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.“

He went on to say his 24-year-old daughter “embodies” the show’s ideals every day. “I’m so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day,” Steve added.

As for his daughter, she shares the same excitement, “I am so excited to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. It‘s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time,“ Lori said.

Joining Lori in the selection committee is supermodel Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Adamari López,Iris Mittenaere, actresses Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera, well as Rena Sofer. “Also, I am not only thrilled to join such a dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women, but also excited to have the opportunity to genuinely support all the contestants and watch them shine!” she told PEOPLE.

The competition will air live from Eilat, Israel on December 12th at 7 pm ET on Fox. Singer JoJo will be performing as well as Israeli singer Noa Kirel. Backstage hosts will be Carson Kressley and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.