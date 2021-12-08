Adamari López will be a judge at Miss Universe 2021

After her successful performance in Telemundo’s Así se Baila, Adamari López is ready to shine in the 70th edition of Miss Universe taking place in Eilat, Israel. The television host traveled to the Middle East to participate as a judge in the beauty pageant, which will air live on Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m. ET/4PT on Telemundo.

©@adamarilopez @altaimages



Adamari López will be part of the Miss Universe’s judging panel

The Puerto Rican television star took to social media to confirm this: “I will be a part of the judging panel in this edition of Miss Universe that will take place this Sunday, December 12 in Israel.” In addition, ‘Ada’ shared the view from her room overlooking the Red Sea and also revealed that before joining the activities, she will be doing the required quarantine.

She also shared that all the Covid tests she had to take in the last hours have been negative, so she cannot wait any longer to meet the candidates and join the other members of jury to find the new Miss Universe.

In addition to Adamari López, the committee in charge of selecting the next successor to the stunning Mexican beauty, Andrea Meza, is made up of: the model Adriana Lima, the artist Urvashi Rautela, the French model and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, and actresses Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera, and Rena Sofer.