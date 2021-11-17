Adamari López is stronger, healthier and happier than ever: ‘I’m giving myself the respect that I deserve’

We see you make great efforts when exercising and a commitment to discipline, among many things on your agenda.

I go through this process by doing an exercise routine and I really like it! Before I got sick with cancer, I did a lot of exercise, then maybe I was leaving and I thought it was a process in which I could allow myself many things and that it was about me, but I neglected the physical part. And it was hard for me to go back. I had tried, sometimes it was firmer and sometimes I would go off on a tangent again.

I am in a moment in which I feel peaceful. With all the turbulence that may be going on around me, and during times when I may be depressed, I am not without peace. I keep being calm with the decisions I have made during exercise, which has been my way of channeling everything turbulent that can happen. And yes, it is difficult. I get up at 4:30 am. I get to work and my girl goes to school. When I leave work I do some reduction massages, then I go to train, then I try to go home to see if I can eat something. I always try to make meals at home. I run to find Alaïa.

She has a lot of activities. If I can’t, I take turns with Toni so that he can also spend time with her. In that aspect we have a relationship in which we want the best for our daughter and as long as he wants to be present, he will be there. I’m never going to close that door and what I want is a healthy relationship for the emotional benefit of my daughter. That takes precedence over anything. And so it will be. That is not going to take away anything or anyone, and I will not allow it otherwise. As long as he wants to be there.