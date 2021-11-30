Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Adamari López and Toni Costa dazzled on the dance floor of the semifinals of Telemundo’s Así de Baila. The performance reminded us of their first encounter a decade ago on another dance floor, where they met, became friends and later fell in love.
We have for you the best images of their spectacular performance in Así se Baila, including photos with their little Alaïa!
