Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This week, Adamari López, the presenter of ‘Hoy Día’ (Telemundo) poured her heart out and opened up in an exclusive interview with HOLA!. She shared her intimate story and all the challenges she’s recently had to face with the separation from the father of her daughter, Toni Costa. She spoke about her transformation, her daughter and her professional aspirations.
Read the exclusive interview:
Adamari López is stronger, healthier and happier than ever: ‘I’m giving myself the respect that I deserve’
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!