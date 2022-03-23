Beyoncé, Sebastián Yatra, more to perform at the 2022 Oscars

Oscar nominee Beyoncé is set to perform at the 94th Academy Awards! The Academy announced on Tuesday that the Grammy winner, in addition to Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform this year’s nominated songs during the televised ceremony on Sunday.

Sebastián Yatra will perform ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from Encanto

Beyoncé will sing“Be Alive,” which she co-wrote, from King Richard. Sebastián will sing “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto. ﻿“No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name will be performed by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, and ﻿Reba will sing “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

Van Morrison was invited to perform his Oscar-nominated song—“Down To Joy” from Belfast—but due to his tour schedule, the singer will not attend the ceremony, and therefore the song will not be performed at the awards show.

EXCLUSIVE: #Oscars producer @willpowerpacker takes us behind the scenes ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, and reveals the night will feature a special performance by @Beyonce!@TheAcademyhttps://t.co/aBLdQLUTVvpic.twitter.com/NmvndHUjHW — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 23, 2022

Oscars producer Will Packer spoke about Beyoncé’s upcoming performance in an interview with Good Morning America. “For her, it was important that she did a powerful performance that paid homage to that movie and what you see in that film,” Will shared.

“It’s a story about two amazing young women who grew up in the streets of Compton and rose to the highest heights, to the apex of that particular field,” he added. “And I think she wants to celebrate that and in what she’s going to do.”

Will also praised Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which will be performed live during the Oscars “It’s one of those great, you know, movie songs,” he said. “That’s when movies are at their best. Movies are at their best when they make us feel something.”

The ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, is taking place Sunday, March 27. Tune into the Oscars live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.