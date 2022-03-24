The cast of ‘Encanto’ will perform ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ at the Oscars with Becky G and Luis Fonsi

The 94th Oscars are this Sunday, and today show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan revealed that it will feature the first live performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from the revolutionary film Encanto.

Cast members Adassa,Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo,Carolina Gaitan, and Diane Guerrero, will be joined on stage with Becky G and Luis Fonsi for the special performance.

This will be the first live performance of the song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda wrote eight songs for the soundtrack, and he is nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” featuring Sebastian Yantra. Encanto is also nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

All eight songs Miranda wrote for “Encanto” made the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” broke records for a Disney song, staying No 1 for five weeks. He told the LA Times in March, “the fact that the ensemble song that is incredibly plot-heavy and almost requires having seen the film to fully understand is the one at the top of the charts is one of the most delightful and hilarious surprises … of my life!”

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. American Sign Language (ASL) provided by Certified Deaf Interpreters, live closed-captioning, and audio description will be available during the live broadcast.