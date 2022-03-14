BAFTA 2022 Winners: From ‘Encanto’ winning Animated Film to Ariana DeBose’s Leading Actress award

The winners are here! The 2022 British Academy Film Awards were a total success. The star-studded ceremony had some of the best fashion moments, celebrating the talent of filmmakers and stars at Royal Albert Hall in London.

The special night was hosted by Rebel Wilson, who recently had some good news to share with her fans. The coveted Best Film award went to ‘The Power of The Dog’ and Outstanding British Film was given to ‘Belfast.’

‘Dune’ took home five awards, including Sound and Special Visual Effects, and ‘Encanto’ received the award for Animated Film. Will Smith received the award for Leading Actor in ‘King Richard,’ while the Leading Actress award was given to Joanna Scanlan for ‘After Love.’

©GettyImages



Joanna Scanlan and Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose was recognized for her incredible performance in ‘West Side Story,’ winning Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor went to Troy Kotsur for ‘CODA.’

The Original Screenplay award was given to Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Licorice Pizza,’ and Adapted Screenplay to Siân Heder for ‘CODA.’

‘No Time to Die’ received the award for Editing, recognizing Tom Cross and Elliot Graham, while Cinematography was given to Greig Fraser for ‘Dune.’ The award for Costume Design went to Jenny Beavan for ‘Cruella’ and Makeup & Hair for Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’