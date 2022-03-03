Rebel Wilson finally receives United States residency, just in time for her birthday!

Rebel Wilson is officially a permanent resident of the United States, as she revealed on Wednesday, just in time to celebrate her 42nd birthday!

The Australian actress shared a photo of her new Green Card to her Instagram stories, writing, “Wow. The best birthday present just arrived!” She also posted a series of highlights from her celebration, having fun with her friends and family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The actress posed with her crew and showed all the special gifts she received, including a present from Netflix, another one from her ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-star Hailee Steinfield, and even flowers from the Prince Albert II of Monaco foundation.

It seems the fan-favorite star is happier than ever, as she recently confessed she is the healthiest she has ever been, revealing that her lifestyle has “changed dramatically,” after losing 80 pounds.

“It was better if I was healthier and I wanted to be healthier anyway. I struggled a lot with emotional eating. But I’m proud of myself for improving my life for the better. It was hard work,” Rebel stated, during a recent interview with Sunrise Australia.

She has also detailed the tremendous difference she experienced since taking the decision to embrace a healthier lifestyle, explaining that “After a big, long day of work, we would often shoot like 16-hour days and my feet would get really sore.”

Adding that she “would have to kind of lay upside down and put my feet on the couch after a big day at work, and now I don’t have that kind of thing happening. I used to suffer a lot from jet lag, but now it’s much easier to deal with.“