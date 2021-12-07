Rebel Wilson’s team thought her weight loss would hurt her career as the ‘funny fat girl’

Rebel Wilson is opening up about some of the negative things she heard from her team once she decided to embark on her weight loss journey.

During a recent interview with BBC News, the actress talked about some of the responses she received when beginning her “year of health” in 2020, which was mainly due to her prior career as the “funny fat girl” on screen.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said ‘Okay, I’m going to do this year of health, I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’ ” Wilson explained.

“And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person,” she continued.

Still, she followed her own desires, losing nearly 80 lbs last year. While Wilson said she was a confident woman and loved herself before losing the weight, she knew “deep down inside” that her “emotional eating” habits weren’t healthy.

“Like I did not need a tub of ice cream every night,” she said. “That was me kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn‘t the healthiest thing. I think it was dealing with not being a natural performer, and having to perform every day. And that pressure and internal stress to be able to perform like that.”

Wilson went on to note that she has received a lot of attention since making her transformation, admitting that she previously felt “invisible.”

“It‘s fascinating. Why are people so obsessed with women, in particular, about their looks?” the actress added. “I know what it’s like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever.”

She continued, “It’s crazy to try to fit that. It’s just better to be the healthiest version.”