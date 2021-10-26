Rebel Wilson reveals how much weight she’s lost since her ‘year of health’

As she continues to maintain her incredible weightloss, Rebel Wilson is opening up about her “Year of Health.”

The actress talked all about her weight loss journey during an interview on Australia’s Sunrise morning show on Tuesday, October 26, telling hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch, “I lost about 35 kilos (77 lbs).”

Throughout the interview, Wilson said that her life has “changed dramatically” in the last year, going on to detail her past struggles with emotional eating and her desire to be healthier.

The actress also said that she received positive feedback from her physician during a recent annual visit, saying, “I went to the doctor‘s and got my yearly check-up last week, and he’s like, ‘Oh my God, all your labs and your blood work is the best it’s ever been and you know, it‘s kind of remarkable.’”

She went on to say, “I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year … I’m proud of myself for improving my life for the better.”

Not only were things different during her doctor’s visit, Rebel also said she’s noticed her time at work has changed since improving her health. She told the morning show she feels less jetlag and is not as worn out after a long day in front of the camera.

“After a big, long day at work — we‘d often shoot 16-hour days — my feet would get really sore and I’d have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and then now I don’t have that kind of thing happening,” Wilson revealed.

The Pitch Perfect actress began her “Year of Health” back in 2020, saying she used to eat a carb-heavy diet, but made a change by switching to more protein-packed meals and ramping up her exercise routine.