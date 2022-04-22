What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 22

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Russian Doll (Netflix)
The second season of “Russian Doll” is finally out. The series, which premiered to great acclaim in 2019 is back three years later, putting its lead characters Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) in more time travel craziness.
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Following Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) accidental involvement in the world of international crime and murder, season 2 of “The Flight Attendant” finds her in a new stage of her life: working for the CIA, yet as messy as always.
Heartstopper (Netflix)
Based on the beloved graphic novel by Alice Oseman, “Heartstopper” follows teenagers Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), two vastly different boys that find themselves questioning the nature of their relationship.
A Very British Scandal (Prime Video)
Starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, “A Very British Scandal” relays one of the biggest scandals in British history, trailing the messy divorce between the two royals.
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix)
Richard Linklater’s newest film is an animated feature, following the story of the first moon landing from two perspectives: the astronaut participating in the mission, and a young boy growing up in Texas.
Agnes (Hulu)
If you’re into indie movies and the reliably powerful combination of horror and religion, look no further. “Agnes” follows a possessed nun (Hayley McFarland) and the priest tasked with her exorcism (Ben Hall), and the chaos that their actions wreak upon their surroundings.
Compliance (Hulu)
Analyzing power dynamics and the messy behaviors that being on top enables, “Compliance” stars Ann Dowd and Dreama Walker. Based on a true story, the movie follows a fast-food worker accused of theft and the extreme measures that her manager takes when directed by a cop over the phone.