What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 22

Russian Doll (Netflix)

The second season of “Russian Doll” is finally out. The series, which premiered to great acclaim in 2019 is back three years later, putting its lead characters Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) in more time travel craziness.

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Following Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) accidental involvement in the world of international crime and murder, season 2 of “The Flight Attendant” finds her in a new stage of her life: working for the CIA, yet as messy as always.

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Based on the beloved graphic novel by Alice Oseman, “Heartstopper” follows teenagers Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), two vastly different boys that find themselves questioning the nature of their relationship.

A Very British Scandal (Prime Video)