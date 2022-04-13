Kaley Cuoco hilariously recalls the time her ‘The Flight Attendant’ crew covered her car with Post-it notes

The season 2 premiere of the HBO Max Original Series “The Flight Attendant” is around the corner, and HOLA! USA had the opportunity to attend the red carpet and talk to several stars, including Kaley Cuoco.
Cuoco revealed to our publication that among her favorite onset memories are all the pranks the crew did to her. “I’m a prankster, but also I encouraged the set to be pranking me,” she says. “So I got pranked literally weekly. On the last day of shooting, — I posted it on my social — My word! All the girls on the show covered my car with post-it notes. My entire car with post-it notes!”
“It looked really beautiful, but it was hilarious. I got pranked left and right on the show,” she adds. “They jump out at me, and I encouraged it, and then I was the one screwed in the end,” she jokes.
Pete Davidson is set to play the lead role in a comedy series inspired by his life
Kaley Cuoco’s reaction to her first Golden Globes nomination will make you emotional
Kaley Cuoco told about her summer travel plans and her love for the ‘Big Bang Theory’
The American comedy-drama mystery-thriller television series follows Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), a reckless alcoholic flight attendant who drinks during flights and spends her time having sex with strangers, including her passengers.
After getting drunk and waking up in a hotel room in Bangkok, she discovers the dead body of a passenger on her last flight lying next to her with his throat slashed. Afraid to call the police, she cleans up the crime scene and flights to New York City. She is approached by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who question her about her stay in Bangkok. Unable to figure things out, she starts suffering intermittent flashbacks and wonders who the killer could be.
Season 2 of HBO Max Original Series “The Flight Attendant” is scheduled to premiere on April 21, 2022.