Kaley Cuoco hilariously recalls the time her ‘The Flight Attendant’ crew covered her car with Post-it notes

The season 2 premiere of the HBO Max Original Series “The Flight Attendant” is around the corner, and HOLA! USA had the opportunity to attend the red carpet and talk to several stars, including Kaley Cuoco.

Cuoco revealed to our publication that among her favorite onset memories are all the pranks the crew did to her. “I’m a prankster, but also I encouraged the set to be pranking me,” she says. “So I got pranked literally weekly. On the last day of shooting, — I posted it on my social — My word! All the girls on the show covered my car with post-it notes. My entire car with post-it notes!”

©Kaley Cuoco



Her car was covered in Post-It notes, with the words “TFA S2” (The Flight Attendant season 2) spelled out.

“It looked really beautiful, but it was hilarious. I got pranked left and right on the show,” she adds. “They jump out at me, and I encouraged it, and then I was the one screwed in the end,” she jokes.

The American comedy-drama mystery-thriller television series follows Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), a reckless alcoholic flight attendant who drinks during flights and spends her time having sex with strangers, including her passengers.