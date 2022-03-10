Pete Davidson is set to play the lead role in a comedy series inspired by his life

Pete Davidson secures a leading role in a comedy series inspired by his life. The Saturday Night Live cast member will be a fictional character of himself in Bupkis, a show he is co-writing with Dave Sirus and Judah Miller.

As reported by Deadline, Bupkis is “a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life,” and the R-rated storytelling will include “grounded” and “absurd elements.” The comedy series would reflect the comedian’s unapologetic personality.

Pete Davidson during the “Squid Game” sketch on Saturday Night Live

According to the publication, the show is being pitched to several streamers, including Prime Video and Peacock, and is executive produced by Davidson, Sirus, Miller, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.

Davidson, one of the youngest ever SNL cast members, is on leave. The actor is filming the horror thriller The Home. A soon will premiere his upcoming projects Bodies Bodies Bodies, Good Mourning with a U with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and in Meet Cute opposite Kaley Cuoco.

While the 28-year-old star seems to have it all, there’s one thing he’s ready to try next — space. According to Page Six, the star is joining Jeff Bezos on a future Blue Origin flight. Davison spent time with Bezos in January, when he and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, were among guests invited to his dinner party at his estate.

Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez hosted the event, and Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also in attendance. A source told the publication, “He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”