Pete Davidson is finalizing details to go to space with Jeff Bezos

Despite Kanye West’s terrifying videos about Pete Davidson, the 28-year-old is truly living out his dreams. Davidson has experienced a lot on earth- not only is he is a successful actor and comedian, but he’s also dating the one and only Kim Kardashian. While the guy seems to have it all, there’s one thing he’s ready to try next- space.

Davidson might have always been interested in space, but now he has the right connections, specifically, Jeff Bezos, who seems more than happy to make his dreams come true. According to Page Six, the Saturday Night Live star is joining him on a future Blue Origin flight.

They might seem like an unusual pair of friends, but Davison spent time with Bezos in January. Kardashian and Davidson were among guests invited to his dinner party at his estate. His girlfriend Lauren Sanchez hosted the event, and Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also in attendance. A source told Page Six, “He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”

It is not known when the comedian and billionaire will head into space, but sources told the outlet it will likely be later this year. “Pete is excited,” a Davidson source told them. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized,” they added.

The comedian will join the shortlist of celebs that have blasted off into space. Michael Strahan and William Shatner have also had the opportunity.

Bezos isn’t the first space-interested billionaire the King of Staten Island has bonded with. When Elon Musk hosted SNL last May, they did a sketch together about conquering mars. It looked like they got along great, and considering Bezos and Musk are infamous rivals, the Amazon founder might be trying to earn his spot as Davidson’s favorite.