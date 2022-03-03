On behalf of her SKIMS underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand, Kim Kardashian joins the Ukraine relief efforts and donates some of their proceeds to chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to announce her initiative and invite her followers to do the same.

©Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS join Ukraine relief efforts and donate to chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen

SKIMS donation comes after the Washington D.C.-based chef allocated money from his Bezos Award to set up mobile kitchens in the Ukraine-Poland border, providing meals for people fleeing the Russian invasion.

As we previously reported, Jeff Bezos granted the Spanish chef $100 million to expand his philanthropy efforts. The 52-year-old restaurateur would be taking 5 million dollars from the grant to helping out the people in Ukraine.

José Andrés flew to the European country with his World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that delivers food relief to areas that need most, whether they were affected by a natural disaster or are facing a humanitarian crisis, offering freshly made meals and ingredients, including flour to a bakery run by Caritas Internationalis, a Catholic charity partnering with the nongovernmental organization.

“We are the tip of the iceberg. A lot of things are happening,” the chef told The Washing Post. “The Polish government is doing their part. Individual organizations. The mayors of local towns. These people are very proud, and proud in a good way, and they are taking this as their responsibility,” he added. “We’re not here to take from anybody. We’re here to support everybody and empower them like we do everywhere we go.”

Also, in the wake of COVID-19, World Central Kitchen has been partnering with restaurants, farmers and community leaders to battle food insecurity and provide help to local businesses.