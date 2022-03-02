President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Honoring the country

First lady Jill Biden shows support for Ukraine in a stunning blue dress and sunflower cufflinks

The community college educator and bestselling author also held a Ukrainian flag

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, Ed.D., shows support for Ukraine during President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address wearing a gorgeous ensemble.

Dr. Biden wore a deep blue, long-sleeved dress, accessorized with the Ukrainian national flower as cufflinks.

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress©GettyImages
GALLERY
Danielle Robinson, surviving spouse of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson (C) holds hands with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The community college educator and bestselling author also held a Ukrainian flag, like multiple members of the House and Senate.

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress©GettyImages
GALLERY
First Lady Jill Biden (R) greets her guest Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova before U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, Biden will speak on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, efforts to curb inflation and bringing the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Lady also invited Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, the President’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and many others to witness live President Biden’s speech.

While the U.S President addressed Ukraine’s devastating attacks from Russia, Dr. Jill Biden hugged Markarova.

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress©GettyImages
GALLERY
First Lady Jill Biden embraces her guest Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarov as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Related

‘The First Lady’ producers talk about the possibility of a season centered on Melania Trump

Ukrainian President Zelensky is ‘grateful’ for Prince William and Kate’s support

Why Tracee Ellis Ross refuses to call Michelle Obama by her first name: ‘Seriously, this has to stop’

This is not the first time the professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College showed support to Ukrainians; on Feb. 28, she wore a sunflower mask during the White House’s Black History Month event.

US-POLITICS-BIDEN©GettyImages
GALLERY
US first lady Jill Biden wears a sunflower mask, the national flower of Ukraine, in support for the Ukrainian people, during an event celebrating Black History Month in the East Room of the White House February 28, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more