First lady Jill Biden shows support for Ukraine in a stunning blue dress and sunflower cufflinks

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, Ed.D., shows support for Ukraine during President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address wearing a gorgeous ensemble.

Dr. Biden wore a deep blue, long-sleeved dress, accessorized with the Ukrainian national flower as cufflinks.

Danielle Robinson, surviving spouse of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson (C) holds hands with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The community college educator and bestselling author also held a Ukrainian flag, like multiple members of the House and Senate.

First Lady Jill Biden (R) greets her guest Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova before U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, Biden will speak on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, efforts to curb inflation and bringing the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Lady also invited Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, the President’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and many others to witness live President Biden’s speech.

While the U.S President addressed Ukraine’s devastating attacks from Russia, Dr. Jill Biden hugged Markarova.