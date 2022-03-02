First lady Jill Biden shows support for Ukraine in a stunning blue dress and sunflower cufflinks

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, Ed.D., shows support for Ukraine during President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address wearing a gorgeous ensemble.
Dr. Biden wore a deep blue, long-sleeved dress, accessorized with the Ukrainian national flower as cufflinks.
The community college educator and bestselling author also held a Ukrainian flag, like multiple members of the House and Senate.
The First Lady also invited Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, the President’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and many others to witness live President Biden’s speech.
While the U.S President addressed Ukraine’s devastating attacks from Russia, Dr. Jill Biden hugged Markarova.
This is not the first time the professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College showed support to Ukrainians; on Feb. 28, she wore a sunflower mask during the White House’s Black History Month event.