Ukrainian President Zelensky is ‘grateful’ for Prince William and Kate’s support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their support amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, the president tweeted, “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens.”

He added, “Good will triumph.”

©JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



President Zelensky is ‘grateful to’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate voiced their support for the Ukrainian president over the weekend. “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the Duke and Duchess said in a personal message on Saturday. “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” adding an emoji of the Ukrainian flag. The royal couple signed the message “W & C.”

William and Kate aren’t the only royals who received a message of thanks from the Ukrainian president. The wartime leader also expressed his gratitude for Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ recent statement.

“Olena and I are sincerely grateful to Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima @koninklijkhuis for their warm words of support to the people of Ukraine,” President Zelensky tweeted. “We resist the invasive aggression. Today, more than ever, it is important for us to feel that we are not alone.”