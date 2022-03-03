Kim Kardashian is reportedly feeling ‘anxious’ but ‘hopeful’ about new single status

Following her newly-declared status as a single woman, Kim Kardashian doesn’t quite know how to feel.

On Wednesday, March 2, a Los Angeles judge granted the reality star’s request to legally restore her single status and revert back to her maiden name, dropping the “West” from her iconic days as KKW.

Even though she’s legally single, her divorce from Kanye West is still ongoing, with more things to work out before the official papers are signed. Now, a source close to the SKIMS founder tells E! News that Kardashian feels “anxious about the future but is very hopeful” that she and Kanye will be able to get things all worked out.

“Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single,” the insider told E! News. “She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life.”

While the source explains that the former couple still “have many upcoming issues to work out” before finalizing their split, Kim “is hopeful they can get through it for the sake of the kids.”

“She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully,” the source added, saying that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “only wishes the best” for her ex.

Following both parties being declared single, the big obstacle that remains is child custody. According to reports from TMZ, it’s very likely that Kim will be home base and Ye can see his four kids--North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm--whenever he wants.

Due to the rapper’s busy schedule, which involves a lot of travel, sources tell the publication that the typical custody arrangement is simply impractical in this situation. It is possible the court would create a structure for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, but given Kanye’s unpredictable schedule, planning ahead may be unrealistic.

Hopefully, the rest of their divorce can go more smoothly than the past few weeks.