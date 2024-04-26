Ellen DeGeneres reclaims comedy and addresses toxicity controversy

Ellen DeGeneres, a pioneer in comedy and LGBTQ+ visibility, returned to the stage at Largo in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, marking the beginning of her “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour.” The sold-out event drew around 200 eager fans, signaling a warm welcome back for the beloved comedian after her departure from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In her characteristic style, DeGeneres didn’t shy away from addressing the controversy surrounding her exit from the long-running daytime talk show. With honesty and humor, she tackled the rumors and criticisms head-on, offering her perspective on the tumultuous journey she has experienced in the spotlight.

Reflecting on her statements about not caring what others think of her, DeGeneres quipped, “I said that at the height of my popularity.” Her self-awareness drew laughter from the audience as she acknowledged the irony of her situation. From being “kicked out of show business” for being openly gay to facing accusations of workplace toxicity, DeGeneres has weathered her fair share of storms throughout her career.

The most significant blow to her reputation came in 2020 when BuzzFeed News published a damning expose based on anonymous testimonies from former employees of her talk show. Allegations ranging from mistreatment of staff to fostering a toxic work environment tarnished DeGeneres’s once-untarnished image as the embodiment of kindness and generosity.

For DeGeneres, the fallout from these allegations was profoundly personal and professionally devastating. The backlash she faced forced her to confront the stark dichotomy between her public persona and the realities of her private struggles.

As she candidly admitted during the Q&A session with fans, the toll on her mental health and self-esteem was profound. “The hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news,” she recalled. “The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.”

“I’m giving stuff away…and I danced, then I was mean and they didn’t like me again. It’s been such a toll on my ego and my self-esteem. There’s such extremes in this business, people either love you and idolize you or they hate you, and those people somehow are louder.”

©The Ellen DeGeneres Show





Despite her challenges, DeGeneres remains undeterred in her passion for comedy and performance. “I’m making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating,” she said. “It took a long time for me to want to do anything again.”

While acknowledging the pain of her recent experiences, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect with her audience through stand-up comedy.