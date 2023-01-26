It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as a DJ, dancer, and occasional host for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” before passing away in December.

Hall revealed to Page Six that he was under pressure after the 2020 “toxic workplace” scandal that involved Ellen DeGeneres and some of her producers. At the time, a former employee anonymously accused Ellen of allowing “racism, fear, and intimidation” behind the scenes.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal

The allegations raised multiple brows and sharp online criticism. According to Hall, some people targeted tWitch for supporting the talk show host. “People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman,’” the choreographer and YouTuber told Page Six, adding, “and I think he was under a lot of pressure.”

Hall also shared that he suspects that after the scandal, tWitch’s mental health deteriorated even more. “I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision, but I do understand. Right now, when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take,” Hall said.

“He was just somebody who always supported me. He was also kind and down to earth. He came over my house a couple of times, and we shot TikTok videos together,” Hall added.

After the 2020 scandal, DeGeneres publicly addressed the situation. Almost two years later, she announced she was ending her talk show after 19 years. She filmed her final episode on April 28, 2022.